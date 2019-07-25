BUFFALO, N.Y. —

A passionate Buffalo Bills Fan living in Charlotte, North Carolina has decided to do something nice for his fellow fans.

LeShawn Jerman purchased season tickets for the upcoming Bills season, two of which he is giving away. The tickets are near the tunnel where the Bills enter the field.

Jerman whittled the finalists down to 20 on Friday afternoon, then announced the winner: Lisa Felicia, who uses the Twitter handle @doseofruthie.

Jerman told 2 On Your Side that watching the off-season coverage up until now has made him excited. He truly believes the Bills have a promising future. That’s why he wanted to give another fan the chance to watch the team perform.

If you want the chance to meet him in person, Jerman promises he will be coming to Buffalo for the home opener in September.

