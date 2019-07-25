BUFFALO, N.Y. —

A passionate Buffalo Bills Fan living in Charlotte, North Carolina, decided to do something nice for his fellow fans.

LeShawn Jerman purchased season tickets for the upcoming Bills season, two of which he is giving away. The tickets are near the tunnel where the Bills enter the field.

Jerman told 2 On Your Side that watching the coverage up until now made him excited and that he truly believes that the Bills will have a good season. That’s why he wanted to give another fan the chance to watch the team perform.

There’s still time for a chance to win those season tickets. Jerman says he won’t pick a winner until Friday afternoon.

If you want the chance to meet him in person, LeShawn says he will be coming to Buffalo for the home opener in September.

