Buffalo Bills fall apart against a fresh Titans team

Buffalo suffers their first loss of the season against the Tennessee Titans, 42-16.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Buffalo Bills struggled pretty much the entire way through the Tennessee Titans game. Many people were left wondering which team didn’t have any practice. The Tennessee Titans came out with a chip on their shoulder and ready to go.

The Titans struck first with a Ryan Tannehill to AJ Brown touchdown. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry would extend Tennessee’s lead to 21-10 before the half. The Bills, in the third, couldn’t get anything going. Things got worse when Malcolm Butler picked off Josh Allen for the second time and wound up with a 68-yard return that eventually led to a Jonnu Smith touchdown.

In the fourth, a breath of fresh air came in the form of a T.J. Yeldon touchdown. Even through the spark, Buffalo could never truly get back into it. Now it’s not the end of the world because the Bills are a good team and a loss does happen. It’s not the end of the world for Bills Mafia. The Titans are a very good team, who were very well rested, and the Bills made numerous mistakes through four quarters. The Titans played way more physical than the Bills.

The last five minutes of the game, the Titans were simply just running up the score on the Bills. Buffalo looked defeated and like they wanted to just get out of Nashville as fast as they could.

Josh Allen was not the “Josh Allen” that we’ve seen through four games. Allen went 26 for 41, 263 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and one sack. The Bills defense also was shaky especially in the run. Buffalo did tighten up that issue against the Raiders, but didn’t get the memo with Tennessee. Derrick Henry rushed 19 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns while Ryan Tannehill put up 42.