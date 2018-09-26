ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Bills know they need a similar performance defensively on Sunday facing one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Aaron Rodgers.

Despite the fact that Rodgers is playing through a knee injury he suffered in week one, Rodgers continues to put up big numbers.

He's completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 832 yards and six touchdowns. He also has yet to throw an interception.

"He's as good as there is in the game today in my opinion. From getting the ball out on time to frustrating pass rushers, from pre-snap identification of things," head coach Sean McDermott said.

The Bills are coming off a massive upset over the Vikings last week where the defense played lights out. They sacked Kirk Cousins four times, forced two fumbles and had an interception. Linebacker Matt Milano was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. So even with Rodgers not at one hundred percent, they still need a game like that to win in Green Bay.

"We definitely have to make sure we corral him, try to keep him in the pocket because he becomes unstoppable once he gets out and that's usually when a lot of their big plays happen," linebacker Lorenzo Alexander explained.

"We understand we have a tough task just bringing him down but staying in the game because you have to stay focused. You have to play four quarters of football because that guy's a true gun slinger," defensive end Jerry Hughes said.

Hughes is coming off a monster game where he had ten quarterback pressures and a strip-sack.

