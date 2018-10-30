ORCHARD PARK, NY - The Bills offense continues to struggle and a lot of that is because of how they've handled the quarterback situation and now it's a situation that could get even worse.

Josh Allen has missed the past two games with a right elbow sprain and there is still no word on when he will return. That's why Derek Anderson has started back-to-back games but he left Monday night's game against the Patriots.

Derek Anderson banged up, heads to the locker room with less than a minute left in the game. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/MUv7UE77hZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 30, 2018

He was sacked late in the game and got hurt on the play so now his status for this week's game against the Bears is up in the air.

Head coach Sean McDermott did not say what Anderson's injury was after the game or how severe it is.

That caused Nathan Peterman, the only healthy quarterback left on the roster to come in for Anderson with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

The Bills might have to turn to Peterman once again depending on what happens with Allen and Anderson.

