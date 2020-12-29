Bills earn 1st sweep of Patriots since '99 with 38-9 win

The win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing the second or third seed for the AFC playoffs.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — Josh Allen had four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory.

The win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing the second or third seed for the AFC playoffs. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.

New England will finish with its first losing record since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.