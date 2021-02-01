Bills' dynamic Allen-Diggs duo 'just scratching the surface'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs isn't overly impressed with how he and quarterback Josh Allen have spent their first season together rewriting the Buffalo Bills' record books for passing and receiving.
The sixth-year receiver in his first season in Buffalo believes he and Allen are merely "scratching the surface" of their potential.
The two have done plenty of damage already after teaming up for three touchdowns in a 38-9 win at New England on Monday night.
Diggs leads the NFL and holds the Bills' single-season records with 120 catches for 1,459 yards. Allen has set the team single-season marks with 34 touchdowns passing and eight 300-yard outings.