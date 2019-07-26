The Bills are on the field for the second practice of training camp at St. John Fisher College.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday morning that defensive tackle Kyle Peko has reported to camp. Peko revealed on social media last night that his wife was diagnosed with Lymphoma a month ago. McDermott expressed support and appreciation for the fact he reported to Pittsford.

Before the Friday morning practice, McDermott also spoke about the battle for positions on the offensive line where at least four new starters are expected. McDermott said he’s pleased with the condition and work that LT Dion Dawkins is doing. He also didn’t rule out looking at second round pick Cody Ford playing guard. Ford has been slotted at right tackle.

The Bills are also looking for a number one receiver to emerge. Free agent acquisition John Brown has been impressive. Looking at the group, the Bills do have speed at the position, but are undersized. McDermott referred to the receivers as “smurfs.”

Bills running back LeSean McCoy declined interview requests on Thursday. Media relations says he will speak to the media over the weekend. The Bills practice at 9:45 am both Saturday and Sunday.