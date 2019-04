BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the first round of the NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills selected defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

The Bills shore up their defensive line with tackle Ed Oliver, a three-time All-AAC player who didn't have a great 2018 season after being dominant the previous years, including first-team All-America in 2016.

He had 50 tackles for loss or no gain in the past three years, leading FBS.