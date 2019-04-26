NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a couple surprise moves earlier in the first round of the NFL draft, Houston defensive tackle, Ed Oliver fell to the Bills at ninth overall.

First the Raiders took Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. Then the Giants drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. That meant Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and T.J. Hockenson were left on the board and one of them would still be there when the Bills were on the clock at nine.

There was some speculation the Bills would make a trade with the Jets and move up to third overall and draft Alabama defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams, but both New York and Buffalo stayed put. The Jets took Williams and the Bills took Oliver without having to make any moves. Brandon Beane and company had some luck on their side as Oliver fell to them at nine.

Coming into the draft, Oliver was regarded as not only one of the best defensive prospects but overall prospects in this draft.

And with Kyle Williams retiring, this fills a need of the Bills on the defensive line. It also follows the "draft the best player available" way Beane wanted to go.

With all of the moves in free agency the Bills made on offense, they needed to fill some holes on defense with this pick.

Oliver will be formally introduced in Orchard Park on Friday afternoon.