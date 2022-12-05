Bills-Dolphins' game moved to Primetime

The December meeting between Buffalo and Miami will now be played on Saturday, December 17th.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans will have an additional primetime game to look forward to this season.

The team announced Monday, the December matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins is being moved to Saturday, December 17th. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network. An in-market broadcast has not been announced yet.

The last time these 2 teams met in September, the Bills Narrowly lost as the clock ran out. The final score was 21-19.

There is a lot riding on this game.

As of December 5th, the Bills are back on top of the AFC East and hold the First Seed in the conference with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins nipping at their heels.