PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury he suffered in practice Monday at Buffalo Bills training camp, the team reported.

A team spokesman said the offensive tackle "banged his hand" during a drill at St. John Fisher University.