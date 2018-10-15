HOUSTON, TX - Despite the lights out performance the Bills defense once again had, it was not enough to overcome their struggling offense as they lose to the Texans, 20-13.

The defense sacked DeShaun Watson seven times, forced three fumbles, recovered one and had two interceptions. We knew the defense would have to lead the way this season while the offense does just enough to win the game but against the Texans, the offense could not get the job done.

That defensive performance was wasted as Nathan Peterman threw a pick-6 that gave the Texans the go-ahead touchdown. He threw another on the Bills' next possession that sealed the win for Houston.

All of that came after the Bills kept the Texans out of the end zone while they had first and goal at the one-yard line and forced them to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 13.

Even though they played like that, players were still saying they did not do enough.

"We don't make excuses. We have to go out there and put our team in a position to win games regardless of that's going on on the other side of the ball. I've said this all year, we're supposed to be leaders and lead the way and if that means only allowing three points every week, if that's what it takes that's what we expect to do," Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said.

Peterman came in for Josh Allen after he left the game with an elbow injury and did not return.

"I've been saying when you put everything you have into this game, every week and you don't come up with a win for your teammates, it's tough to lose like this for sure but I'm going to learn from it and not let it define me," Peterman explained.

There's still no update on Allen, just that it's an elbow injury so the Bills are waiting to find out more about the injury to their starting quarterback.

