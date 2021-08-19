Bills' Dawkins, Moss to play against Bears; Josh Allen will sit

Lineman Dion Dawkins is still making his way back from a tough battle with COVID. Running back Zack Moss has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As expected, we won't see many starters in the Bills' second preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

"Josh will not play and a number of the starters wont play some starters will not play," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "It's more of an individual base at that point but the large portion of the core of guys who have been here a couple years wont play."

McDermott announced Thursday that Mitchell Trubisky will be the starting quarterback on Saturday, allowing the former Bear to gain revenge on his old team.

Teammates on Thursday expressed it's a chance for the 26-year-old to show Chicago that it made the wrong decision.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says their open to playing Josh Allen in the preseason with only one left after Bears. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 19, 2021

"I am excited for him," running back Matt Breida said. "He'll go out there and show the organization that they made a mistake.

"He's in here day in and day out, putting in the work. It's a long season, and you never know what can happen, and the whole team is comfortable having him in there starting Saturday."

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says Mitch Trubisky will start vs. Bears @WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 19, 2021

But one starter who will play is left tackle Dion Dawkins, who is still making his way back from a tough battle with COVID.

"He (Dawkins) has made significant progress," McDermott said. "He's had a great attitude coming back. I think he missed it. I saw where he said he was in the hospital while we were practicing. To hear him say that I think speaks to how much he loves being out here with his teammates. He's made great strides and will play in the game, how much remains to be seen."

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says LT Dion Dawkins has made great progress and making big strides to get ready to “play.” He will play vs. Bears. @WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 19, 2021

Another return is running back Zack Moss, who has been out, dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

McDermott did not say whether Moss would take more the snaps and allow Devin Singletary to rest. That also remains to be seen.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says RB Zack Moss will play vs. Bears. @WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 19, 2021

Receiver Stefon Diggs will also not play on Saturday against the Bears. The veteran receiver hasn't practiced in over a week. McDermott stated that they hope to have Diggs back on the practice field sometime next week.