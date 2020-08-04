BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is doing his part to fight back against the coronavirus pandemic.

On his Instagram page Norman said he is donating $50,000 to help in the fight against the virus.

Norman said the money will go to children and their families in need of help. He also challenged some of his friends to do the same thing.

Among those Norman challenged Cam Newton, Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers.

Norman signed a one year contract last month. He spent last season with the Washington Redskins.

Norman began his career with the Carolina Panthers. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was his defensive coordinator for four seasons with Carolina.

