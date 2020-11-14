Bills cornerback Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Through contact tracing, three other players were identified as close contacts and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with Norman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday morning that cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday's game.

Through contact tracing, three other players were identified as close contacts and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with Norman. This includes tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace, and safety Dean Marlowe.

In addition to the players listed, defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will not travel to Arizona for Sunday's game.

The rest of the team will travel as scheduled this afternoon.