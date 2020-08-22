Bills cornerback Josh Norman out with hamstring injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice.
Coach Sean McDermott couldn't provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, in saying the team is still determining the severity of the injury. Norman was hurt Thursday when he appeared to fall awkwardly while being stripped of the ball from behind after intercepting Josh Allen's pass.
The Bills signed the ninth-year player to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington.
Starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was scheduled to return to practice on a limited basis after missing four days with a hip injury.