Bills CB Tre'Davious White active vs. Lions

For the first time since he tore his ACL a year ago, top cornerback Tre'Davious White is on the Bills active gameday roster.

DETROIT — It was a year ago that Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL in the Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints.

For the first time, he returns to the active gameday roster as the Bills prepare to face the Lions here at Ford Field.

White's status was far from certain until the Bills released the roster at 11:00AM.

It's been a long road back.

White started the year on the PUP list, and was activated ahead of Buffalo's week six match-up at Kansas City.

That opened a three week practice window at the end of which, the Bills, as expected, moved him to the active roster.

Since then, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has said they were dealing with White on a "day to day" basis in terms of his return to game action. He took the same approach as of Tuesday saying only that White would play when he was ready.

That time has obviously come, although it remains to be seen how much action White will actually see.

The Bills will in fact be without starting center Mitch Morse in this game due to elbow and ankle injuries. Morse had been listed as questionable.