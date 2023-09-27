Bills brace for Dolphins high powered offense

The Bills have begun preparations to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, who come to Orchard Park with the highest scoring offense in the NFL.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's only Week 4...

But as Week 4 games go, this is a big one.

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are set to host the Miami Dolphins (3-0) Sunday at 1:00pm in a game that will determine the division lead early in the season, and will likely factor into the eventual AFC East Champ at the end of it.

Miami figures to be the biggest challenger to Buffalo's three year reign as division champion.

Offense is the biggest reason why.

The Dolphins are coming off a game where they scored 70-points in a win over the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. It's the first time since 1966 that at NFL team has reached that plateau.

Sean McDermott faces his most significant challenge to date working as Buffalo's defensive coordinator, as well as head coach this season.

"They make you do something that you really don't want to do that's not in your wheelhouse. That's why they're good. They put you out on the edge and try to get you in bad positions."

Miami leads the NFL averaging 43.3 points per game. They scored 36, and 24 in prior wins over the Chargers and Patriots. The Buffalo defense is second in the league in scoring, allowing just 11.7 points per game over the first three weeks of the season. The Bills have the benefit of a high scoring offense as well, second in the league at 30.3 points per game, and have shown the ability to maintain time of possession over the past couple of games, which could be a key factor in helping to limit the Dolphin offense by keeping them off the field.

INJURY UPDATE

Sean McDermott announced the following players would not be taking part in practice on Wednesday: