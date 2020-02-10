Bills bounce back from injuries; only two players questionable for Raiders game

Rookie running back Zach Moss and defensive end Mario Addison have been ruled as questionable for Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' injury report this week had a handful of players on it with their game statuses up in the air.

Following Friday's practice before the team heads to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, only two players are questionable for the game.

The Bills started the week with 10 players who were dealing with an injury following their win against the Los Angeles Rams including, starters WR John Brown, OT Dion Dawkins, S Micah Hyde and DT Ed Oliver, who did not practice on Thursday and was limited in practice on Wednesday.