Bills' Best Fans in NFL billboard to go up in New England

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following BillsMafia's win as the "Best Fan Base in the NFL" on a FOX Sports poll, the sports network decided to give Bills fans a billboard to show off their accomplishment.

But, it wasn't going to be put up in Western New York. Instead, FOX Sports let Bills fans decide if it should go up in cities where the Bills AFC East Rivals play.

That's Miami, East Rutherford or Foxborough.

By an overwhelming landslide, BillsMafia voted to put their best fans billboard in the home where the New England Patriots play.

Fans chose Foxborough with 71.9% of the vote where nearly 33,000 votes were cast.

Bills fans won the poll by defeating fans from the Green Bay Packers.