x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Bills' Best Fans in NFL billboard to go up in New England

By an overwhelming landslide, BillsMafia voted to put their best fans billboard in the home where the New England Patriots play.
Oct 16, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following BillsMafia's win as the "Best Fan Base in the NFL" on a FOX Sports poll, the sports network decided to give Bills fans a billboard to show off their accomplishment.

But, it wasn't going to be put up in Western New York. Instead, FOX Sports let Bills fans decide if it should go up in cities where the Bills AFC East Rivals play. 

That's Miami, East Rutherford or Foxborough. 

By an overwhelming landslide, BillsMafia voted to put their best fans billboard in the home where the New England Patriots play.

Fans chose Foxborough with 71.9% of the vote where nearly 33,000 votes were cast.

Bills fans won the poll by defeating fans from the Green Bay Packers.

Related Articles