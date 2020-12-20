Bills beat Broncos 48-19 for first AFC East crown since 1995

Josh Allen picked apart Denver's makeshift secondary and also ran for two scores.

DENVER — The Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East crown since 1995 with a 48-19 rout of the undermanned Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Josh Allen picked apart Denver's makeshift secondary and also ran for two scores. His pair of touchdown runs gave Allen 25 for his career. That tied Jack Kemp's franchise record.

The Broncos missed kicker Brandon McManus who is on the reserve COVID-19 list as a close contact. His replacement was 31-year-old rookie Taylor Russolino who missed two kicks in the first half and short-kicked the second-half kickoff that resulted in a 55-yard return setting up a Bills touchdown.