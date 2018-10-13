HOUSTON, TX - Last week we saw the Bills' recipe for success with the defense leading the way, creating turnovers while the offense did just enough to win the game. That's just how it has to be with the offense still developing but against the Texans this week, there are some matchups that favor the Bills on both sides of the ball. Here are my "keys 2 the game":

Key one:

Get the passing game going. Normally I would say the running game needs to be a priority and they still have to ground and pound, but I think this is the week Josh Allen can take some shots with his arm. The Texans secondary has dealt with its fair share of injuries so far this season and is still banged up. Starting cornerback Aaron Colvin is out with an ankle injury so this is something the Bills have to take advantage of.

Key two:

Stop the running game. The Bills run defense has improved drastically and only allows 96.2 yards per game, that's 12th best in the league. Plus Texans running back Lamar Miller is coming off a chest injury but even before that he's struggled to run the ball at times. He's only averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Really outside of quarterback DeShaun Watson who has rushed for 201 yards this season, the Texans as a whole have struggled to run the ball.

Key three:

Get to Watson. Even though he can scramble, pick up yards with his feet and throw on the run, he's also tied with Russell Wilson as the second most sacked quarterback so far this season. The Bills have to take advantage of a weak Texans offensive line.

Other notes:

The Bills do not have any players listed as OUT or QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game. Their secondary gets a boost with Micah Hyde, Rafael Bush and Tre'Davious White all back to full strength for Friday's practice. Up until then, they were listed as limited so the Bills caught a huge break especially with White. The Bills need him since he'll shadow Texans star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. So far this season White has been able to limit the production of teams' top receivers and the Bills are hoping he can do the same in Houston.

