Bills arrive in London area

The Buffalo Bills are officially on the ground in the UK as they continue preparing for Sunday's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars

WATFORD, UK — The Buffalo Bills have made the trip across the Atlantic and are set to continue preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

The team's charter flight left Buffalo early Thursday evening and landed in London at close to 7:00am BST.

The are staying at a resort in the town of Watford, which is about a 40 minute drive north of the city of London. The team will hold a walk-thru practice early in the afternoon.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he relied on his staff research and sports science in making the decision to fly over on Thursday night ahead of what will be a 9:30am ET kickoff against the Jaguars on Sunday. McDermott says for the players and staff to stay awake through the course of the day here, getting through practices and meetings, in an effort to get their body clocks adjusted with a full night's sleep Friday night.

The Bills (3-1) have won three straight games after dropping the season opener to the New York Jets.