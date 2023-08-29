Bills announce 27 cuts, Basham trade, Miller to PUP, Barkley to IR

Teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut down rosters to 53 players.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2023 season is set.

Teams around the league had until 4 p.m. today to cut down their rosters from the 90 players allowed during camp down to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the regular season next week.

After releasing seven players Sunday in addition to releasing defensive end Shane Ray with an injury settlement from injured reserve, the Bills had several decisions to make Tuesday.

In addition to cutting 27 players, the Bills kept edge rusher Von Miller on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Miller will miss Bills' the first four games of the season as he continues to work back from the right knee injury he suffered last season. The games Miller will miss include matchups against the Jets, Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins. Miller will be eligible to return in Week 5 when the Bills head to London, England to face the Jaguars.

Another move along the defensive front involved trading edge rusher Boogie Basham and a 2025 7th-round to the New York Giants for a 2025 6th-round pick. The former-round pick out of Wake Forest in the 2021 draft totaled 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his two seasons in Buffalo. Fellow defensive linemen AJ Epenesa and Kingsley Jonathan did end up on the Bills' roster.

An additional note on the defensive side of the ball, safety Damar Hamlin made the 53-man roster, as he continues his comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered in January.

On offense, rookie 6th-round wide receiver Justin Shorter made the team, while Andy Isabella, a receiver who impressed during camp, was released by the Bills.

The Bills placed quarterback Matt Barkley on IR, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Barkley suffered a right elbow injury in the second preseason game against the Steelers and did not play in the preseason finale Saturday against the Bears. This means Kyle Allen enters the season as the backup to Josh Allen.

Bills' roster moves, including 27 cuts: