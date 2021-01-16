x
Bills and Ravens to meet for first time in NFL playoffs

Buffalo has won seven straight following a 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills will host the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday night. 

It marks the first time the two teams will meet in the postseason.

Buffalo has won seven straight following a 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis. The win was the Bills' first in the postseason in 25 years and snapped an 0-6 playoff skid. 

The Ravens have won six in a row following a 20-13 win at Tennessee last weekend. The road victory was Baltimore's eighth in the playoffs under coach John Harbaugh to set an NFL record.
AFC Divisional Round preview: Buffalo Bills host Baltimore Ravens
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium. You can watch the game on Channel 2, your local NBC station. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The "Lion King" hit theaters in 1994. That's the last time the Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC Championship game.
