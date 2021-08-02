Bills, Allen to put off talks if no deal done by next week

Bills general manager Brandon Beane tells The Associated Press he is giving himself until the start of Buffalo’s preseason schedule next week to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year.
Beane says while a deal can still get done beyond that timeline, he adds the two sides have agreed to suspend talks once games begin so as not to serve as a distraction.
Time is on their side, with Allen's contract running through the end of the 2022 season after Buffalo picked up his fifth-year option in May. The Bills open their preseason schedule at Detroit on Aug. 13.