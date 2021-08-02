Bills, Allen to put off talks if no deal done by next week

The two sides have agreed to suspend talks once games begin so as not to serve as a distraction.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane tells The Associated Press he is giving himself until the start of Buffalo’s preseason schedule next week to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year.

Beane says while a deal can still get done beyond that timeline, he adds the two sides have agreed to suspend talks once games begin so as not to serve as a distraction.