ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol and the team is preparing backup quarterback Matt Barkley in case he is needed to start on Sunday when the Bills travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took off running.

He paid dearly for it. Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones leveled the second-year quarterback with what was a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Allen left the game and did not return. Matt Barkley took his place.

Two flags were thrown on the play. The Bills were called for holding and Jones drew a flag too, but when the penalties offset, the Bills replayed the down.

Jones told NFL.com, "I haven't seen it. You know, I have to watch it on film. We're just running around playing football. There's no intent to ever hurt anyone, you know, we're just playing good, clean football. I don't think anybody ever really tries to go helmet-to-helmet. Everyone's just flying around wanting to make plays, wanting to make starts."

Take 2: Adam & Vic discuss the Josh Allen hit, lack of an ejection

McDermott said after the game, "there's no room in football for that. It's a shame to see a player like Josh or any player for that matter, go down with a hit like that."

2 On Your Side Sports Director Adam Benigni asked McDermott what explanation if any he got from the league?

Benigni asked: "We put in a request to the league for more of an explanation as to why Jones wasn’t ejected and it came back and said it didn't rise to the level of disqualification. What explanation did you get, if any, in the midst of all that down there when that happened?"

McDermott answered by saying, "I asked for the same. I asked for an explanation. And I asked, I thought he should have been thrown out. But other than that, I'm not going to get into that. That's for the league to get into."