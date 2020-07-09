Bills advance to final round of FOX Sports 'Best Fan Base in NFL' poll

This year, BillsMafia is up against fans from the Green Bay Packers for the "Best Fan Base in the NFL" title.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers don't need a poll to know that BillsMafia is the best fan base in the NFL, but bragging rights would be nice.

For the second year in a row, the Buffalo Bills fans have advanced to the final round of FOX on NFL's "Best Fan Bases in the NFL" poll.

This year, BillsMafia is up against fans from the Green Bay Packers for the "Best Fan Base in the NFL" title.

Congrats to the top 2 fan bases in the NFL! 👏@BuffaloBills and @packers fans have sent their teams to the Championship of our ultimate fan bracket! #BillsMafia | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/o4EwOLsMX9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2020

An inquiring mind would want to know: Is this the same poll from last year against the Tennessee Titans when Bills fans were ahead and out of no where, Tennessee won?

Yes. Yes it is.

In 2019, Bills fans were in the final round of the same poll against the Tennessee Titans fans when they ultimately lost. Speculation begun on social media that Titans fans had purchased votes to help them win.

To show that Bills fans are truly the best in the NFL, a campaign was started by Shelby Waddle, who is the wife of former Bills offensive tackle, LaAdrian Waddle, and BillsMafia "Godfather" Del Reid, where Bills Mafia donated more than $14,000 to Nashville Children's Alliance.

This year, Bills fans defeated the San Francisco 49ers fans, Miami Dolphins fans, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans to make it to the finals again.