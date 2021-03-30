Bills add OL depth by signing Hart to 1-year deal

x
The 26-year-old Hart has 66 starts in 79 career games.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) plays against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have added experienced starting depth to their offensive line by signing Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. 

Hart is a sixth-year player who spent the previous three seasons starting at right tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of a Bengals' offensive line that helped running back Joe Mixon top 1,100 yards rushing in both the 2018 and '19 seasons. 

The 26-year-old Hart has 66 starts in 79 career games. He joins a line that returns intact after the Bills re-signed tackle Daryl Williams and interior lineman Jon Feliciano before they were eligible to enter free agency.

