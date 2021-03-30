Bills add OL depth by signing Hart to 1-year deal

The 26-year-old Hart has 66 starts in 79 career games.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have added experienced starting depth to their offensive line by signing Bobby Hart to a one-year contract.

Hart is a sixth-year player who spent the previous three seasons starting at right tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of a Bengals' offensive line that helped running back Joe Mixon top 1,100 yards rushing in both the 2018 and '19 seasons.