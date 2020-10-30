Bills activate TE Lee Smith from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bills will play AFC East rival New England Patriots this Sunday at home. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced a player has been taken off their Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Bills say tight end Lee Smith has been activated to the roster after being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game against the New York Jets.

Tight ends Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker were the other players who were defined as having close contact with Knox and missed the game against the Jets.

