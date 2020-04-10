x
Bills activate CB Josh Norman; eligible for Vegas on Sunday

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill on the second day of training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. 

Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.

The Bills signed the ninth-year player to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington. 

The 32-year-old Norman was reunited with Bills coach Sean McDermott, who served as Carolina's defensive coordinator during the player's first four NFL seasons with the Panthers.

    

