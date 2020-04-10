Bills activate CB Josh Norman; eligible for Vegas on Sunday

Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Bills signed the ninth-year player to a one-year contract in March after Norman was released by Washington.