Bills acquire linebacker Andre Smith in trade with Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have acquired linebacker Andre Smith for a conditional pick in the 2023 draft in completing a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Smith has appeared in 19 NFL games, and mainly played in special teams roles during his two seasons with Carolina since being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He's listed at 6 feet and 240 pounds, and played his college career at North Carolina.