Bill Polian signs copies of new co-authored book 'Super Bowl Blueprints' with Vic Carucci in Northtowns

Bill Polian was in town on Friday night to sign copies of his new book "Super Bowl Blueprints."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NFL Fall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills general manager Bill Polian was back in Buffalo on Friday night, signing copies of his newest book "Super Bowl Blueprints" co-authored WGRZ sports analyst Vic Carucci.

Polian and Carucci were at Barnes & Noble on Transit Road meetings fans, taking pictures and writing personal notes to each person that attended.

It's a book of football knowledge. A lot of work and energy was put into interviews with more than 30 of the best football minds in modern history.

Polian told 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki that Bills coach Sean McDermott reached out and gave him a glowing review and said he bought copies for the entire Bills coaching staff.

Polian says writing the book was an act of love, and he really wanted to give back to the game that gave him so much.

"From the day I arrived here in Buffalo to the day my career ended at Canton, I have been a lucky lucky man. It is a labor of love, but also a pay-it-forward type thing to give back to the game for young people who want to get into the game, or historians of the game, to give them a look inside they would not otherwise have, it is an honor to do it," Polian said.

You can purchase a copy of the book here.