Bill Polian calls Bills 'dyed in the wool, super bowl contender'

2 on your side's Brian Chojnacki caught up with NFL Hall of Famer this week to talk about his new book and the upcoming Bills season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "This team is no longer a pretender no longer competitive it is genuinely dyed in wool super bowl contender. That's what the Bills are now." NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian told 2 on your side's Brian Chojnacki this week.

NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian spoke volumes about what the Bills organization has been able to do over the last five years under Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. The former Bills General Manager and WGRZ's NFL analyst Vic Carucci were at Barnes and Nobles this week signing copies of their new co-authored book Super Bowl Blueprints, an inside look at what it's like to be in the NFL plus stories never released to the public.

2 on your side's Brian Chojnacki went 1 on 1 with Polian, and with Bills training camp coming up, he asked him the question many Bills fans are wondering, is this the start of a season where the Bills finally win their first super bowl?

"As we proved you can get to the super bowl, it's one game, anything can happen, 17 games 7 teams in the playoffs, it's more of a roll of the dice than ever, and injuries play a major role," said Polian.

A championship is expected overall but how about the major addition on defense, Chojnacki asked Polian, "What type of impact do you think adding a guy like Von Miller will have on the defense?"

"Well the defense is predicated on getting to the passer so the more rushers you have the better, and the young rushers will come on this year, you will see much more of them this year, it takes a long time for rookies to learn about the National Football League and that is doubly true when you are a pass rusher but Von is going to lift that to another level because now everybody in game planning is going to say how do we block Von Miller," said Polian.

