BFLO Invasion: Special edition towel being sold to commemorate the game and to support local hospitals

The BFLO Store is selling "BFLO Invasion" towels in store, online and in Nashville with a portion of the proceeds going to Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia is invading Nashville on Monday ahead of the Buffalo Bills game against the Titans.

To commemorate the game, the BFLO Store is selling "Buffalo Invasion" towels, which will also go towards supporting a good cause. The store even heading down to Nashville as a part of the Bills invasion of Nashville.

A portion of the profits from the special towels will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital and the Nashville Children's Alliance.

The BFLO Store wrote about the invasion initiative on Facebook: “Celebrating sports and community through charitable contributions to nonprofits both home and away.”

The towels will be sold in store and online. Towels will be sold for $9.99 a piece.

Fans in Nashville will also be able to get their own special addition towel before the game. The BFLO Store is driving the BFLO Mafia Wagon filled with thousands of the towels down to Nashville where they will park the trailer near Nissan Stadium.