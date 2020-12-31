Better Business Bureau warns of ticket scams ahead of Buffalo Bills' playoff game

If you see tickets for sale on social media sites, the tickets should be considered invalid or possibly counterfeit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Bills' fans to be aware of potential playoff ticket scams that could trick you out of money.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with the Bills, announced about 6,700 fans will be allowed in Bills Stadium when Buffalo hosts an AFC wild card round game the weekend of January 9.

Tickets went on sale December 31, and only season ticket holders who opted into purchasing tickets earlier this year will be able to purchase tickets.

According to the Buffalo Bills' website, the tickets are not transferrable and will can only be accessed through the season ticket holder's online account.

New York State and the NFL will require fans to prove they have a negative COVID-19 test, along with their ticket. Because of this, you will not be able to purchase tickets on the secondary market.

If you see tickets for sale on social media sites, the tickets should be considered invalid or possibly counterfeit. You can only purchase tickets through the Buffalo Bills and only if you received an email from the Bills' to purchase them.

You can report any scam to the BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker, even if you didn't lose money.