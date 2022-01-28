Beane, McDermott prepared ahead of potential coordinator vacancies

With there still being a handful of head coaching jobs available around the league, Brandon Beane is prepared if the Bills lose a coordinator this offseason.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are still a handful of NFL head coaching jobs yet to be filled around the league, most notably the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, two teams that have been linked to Bills offensive and defensive coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

It still remains yet to be seen exactly how the coaching staff will change this offseason, but it's something Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have put aside time to plan for.

"Sean and I have talked about a list of candidates," Beane said. "If you lose Brian Daboll, if you lose Leslie Frazier, the rules are such, no matter what, you have to interview from the outside for the coordinator positions. We will follow those rules. We have a list of some guys, but we have to wait, we are in a wait-and-see mode."

It's good to see they put together a list. I think on offense it's clear Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey would be the favorite to take over with his familiarity of the offense and development of Josh Allen.

Allen said this week that he would hope that Dorsey would be in the conversation if they needed to make a move.

As far as the defense, Frazier interviewed for the Giants, Dolphins, and Bears jobs. Chicago named former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus its head coach on Thursday.

The main connection is the New York Giants job. Last week former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was named the General Manager of the New York Giants. Of course, working side by side with both Frazier and Daboll has led to interviews for both of them, and many expect one of the two to be named head coach.