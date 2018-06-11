Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

If, for some reason, you want to see the Buffalo Bills play this year at New Era Field, you’ll be able to do so on the cheap. Like really cheap.

Tickets for the team’s Nov. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and its Dec. 30 game against the Miami Dolphins start at $9.

But wait. Tickets for the Dec. 9 game against the New York Jets start at $7.

But wait. Tickets for the Dec. 7 game against the Detroit Lions start at a bargain-basement $6.

Meanwhile, a beer will cost you $10. And, based on the team's trajectory, you might need it.

