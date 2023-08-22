Baby named after Bills player gets to meet some players

Welcome to the world, baby Joshua!

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — We're officially less than three weeks from the season opener and the Bills Mafia continues to fill out its ranks. And their newest member is very, very cute and shares a name with one of the team's star players.

Welcome to the world, baby Joshua! He was born on Monday morning to proud parents Carly and Matt and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital (MFSH).

You may have guessed - Joshua is named after none other than quarterback Josh Allen.

Baby Joshua even got a special visit on Monday from Bills kicker Tyler Bass and punter Sam Martin. All of that just 30 minutes after he was born.

The staff also let baby Joshua were a Bills beanie, which are usually reserved for game days.

Mom and baby are happy, healthy and doing well, according to Kaleida Health.