Ashley Holder and Vic Carucci break down Bills-Titans game

How will a Tuesday night game impact the Bills as they head into Week 5?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ashley Holder and The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci preview three topics ahead of the Bills' matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but the Tennessee Titans have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of their Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 tests from Thursday all came back negative, meaning Tuesday night's Bills game is still on track to take place.

