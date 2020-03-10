Ashley Holder and Vic Carucci break down 3 keys ahead of Bills-Raiders matchup

What is the key to another strong performance for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was recently named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ashley Holder and The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci preview a three topics ahead of the Bills' matchup with the Raiders in Las Vegas.

For starters, what is the key to another strong performance for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was recently named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month?

On defense, what can the Bills do to contain explosive players such as running back Josh Jacobs?

And finally, with wide receiver John Brown being limited in last week's thrilling Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Rams but seemingly healthy in practice on Friday, what kind of a difference-maker can he be against the Raiders?