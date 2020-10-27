As NFL season approaches midway point, still no word on Buffalo Bills fans being allowed to attend home games

Governor Andrew Cuomo may not come to Orchard Park to personally inspect Bills Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another NFL Sunday has passed and there is still no definitive word on when, or if, fans might be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills games this season, which is fast approaching the halfway mark.

It was back on September 30 that Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he would "soon" tour Bills Stadium, and meet with team brass to discuss their plan to let a limited number of fans attend games in Orchard Park, like several other teams around the NFL are doing.

It's nearly a month later and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul confirms that still hasn't happened.

"I can, however, assure everyone that the conversations are going on," Hochul told WGRZ-TV on Monday.

Hochul also raised, for the first time publicly, that the the governor might be weighing whether or not he really needs to come here and personally inspect the stadium after all.

"There's a lot of conversation going on so we get all the data to make the right decision," Hochul said. "And whether or not his physical presence here is required here before a decision is made."