AP source: No new positives again for Titans, Patriots

The Titans remain scheduled to play Buffalo on Tuesday night, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday morning. Both teams will be allowed to go back to their facilities.

The Titans will be returning for the first time since the NFL closed them down Sept. 29. The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days.

The Patriots had worked remotely the past three days following the positive test for reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore, their third including Cam Newton.

