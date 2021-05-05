AP source: No cutting NFL players because they are unvaccinated

Bills' GM Brandon Beane suggested hypothetically this week that he'd do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the NFL's directive tells The Associated Press a team can't release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane suggested hypothetically this week that he'd do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs.

Beane made the comment on the team-sponsored "One Bills Live" broadcast and was referring to the prospect of cutting a player at the lower-end of the Bills' 53-man roster. Beane says the payoff would allow the Bills to return to a sense of normalcy after NFL rules restricted the number of players and coaches who could gather at one time last year.