AP Source: Bills cut Andre Roberts with plans to re-sign him

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' decision to retool their group of receivers for a second consecutive offseason led to the team cutting three returning players, including veteran Andre Roberts.
Roberts, however, isn't expected to be leaving Buffalo. A person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press the Bills have plans in place to re-sign Roberts as well as backup safety Dean Marlowe, who was also cut.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because those plans haven't been publicly released.
Former CFL star Duke Williams and Robert Foster were two receivers among the 24 players the Bills cut.