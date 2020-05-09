AP Source: Bills cut Andre Roberts with plans to re-sign him

A person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press the Bills have plans in place to re-sign Roberts.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' decision to retool their group of receivers for a second consecutive offseason led to the team cutting three returning players, including veteran Andre Roberts.

Roberts, however, isn't expected to be leaving Buffalo. A person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press the Bills have plans in place to re-sign Roberts as well as backup safety Dean Marlowe, who was also cut.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because those plans haven't been publicly released.