ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss his opportunity to play on Monday Night Football.

Allen is listed as out for the Bills game against the New England Patriots, Head Coach Sean McDermott said on Monday afternoon.

Allen suffered an elbow injury during the loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday. He missed the game against the Colts on Sunday.

The injury means Derek Anderson will start at quarterback for the Bills (2-5) when they take on the Patriots (5-2) at New Era Field.

The veteran finished the game against the Colts 20-31 for 175 yards and three interceptions.

LeSean McCoy may not play in the game. He is still being evaluated for a concussion after he was injured in the 37-5 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

"He's in the protocol and that's all I can say right now," McDermott said about his star running back on Monday.

The Bills will head into the game against the Patriots in last place in the AFC East and are currently listed as 14 point underdogs.

"I think naturally the confidence is a little bit shaken," McDermott said when asked about the state of his team by 2 On Your Side's Heather Prusak. "Every week in the NFL is a new week... we have to continue to develop our football team."

