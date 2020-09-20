x
Allen reaches career high in passing as Bills hold off Dolphins

He finished with 417 yards and four touchdowns and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and the Buffalo Bills beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time 31-28.

Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone.

Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20.

The Bills totaled 524 yards.

