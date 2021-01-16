x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Allen, Jackson set for playoff showdown as Bills host Ravens

Both quarterbacks are coming off their first career playoff victories last weekend and meet for the second time as starters.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following a 24-17 Ravens win in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson become the first quarterbacks of the five-member 2018 first-round draft class set to meet in the playoffs as the Bills prepare to face the Ravens in the AFC divisional round on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson have overcome many of the criticisms that dogged them upon being among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. 

They'll go head to head on Saturday night with a berth in the AFC championship game on the line as the AFC East champion Bills host the fifth-seeded Ravens. 

Both quarterbacks are coming off their first career playoff victories last weekend and meet for the second time as starters.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh sees similarities in the quarterbacks' competitive demeanor even though they have different skill sets.
Stefon Diggs, Bills prepare for aggressive Ravens defense
Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and the Ravens defense lead the NFL in forced fumbles. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - We've yet to see a corner that could really limit Stefon Diggs this year, but the Baltimore Ravens bring in a defense that is probably the most aggressive that the Bills have seen this season.
wgrz.com |Jan 13, 2021

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium. You can watch the game on Channel 2, your local NBC station.  

   

Related Articles