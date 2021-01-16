Allen, Jackson set for playoff showdown as Bills host Ravens

Both quarterbacks are coming off their first career playoff victories last weekend and meet for the second time as starters.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson have overcome many of the criticisms that dogged them upon being among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

They'll go head to head on Saturday night with a berth in the AFC championship game on the line as the AFC East champion Bills host the fifth-seeded Ravens.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh sees similarities in the quarterbacks' competitive demeanor even though they have different skill sets.

