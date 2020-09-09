x
Allen, Edmunds, Poyer, Hughes among Bills 2020 captains

Allen and Dawkins will be captains on offense, Edmunds, Hughes and Poyer on defense, and Ferguson and Roberts on special teams.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. In making his NFL playoff debut against the Texans this weekend, second-year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets an opportunity to show how far he's come since his last trip to Houston 14 months ago. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their 2020 season and have announced who their captains are this year.

The team announced Wednesday morning that they will have seven captains for this season.

They are QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds, T Dion Dawkins, S Jordan Poyer, DE Jerry Hughes, LS Reid Ferguson and WR Andre Roberts.

Allen and Dawkins will be captains on offense, Edmunds, Hughes and Poyer on defense, and Ferguson and Roberts on special teams.

The captains are voted on by their teammates.

The Bills kick off their season at home this Sunday against the New York Jets.

