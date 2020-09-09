Allen, Edmunds, Poyer, Hughes among Bills 2020 captains

Allen and Dawkins will be captains on offense, Edmunds, Hughes and Poyer on defense, and Ferguson and Roberts on special teams.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their 2020 season and have announced who their captains are this year.

The team announced Wednesday morning that they will have seven captains for this season.

They are QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds, T Dion Dawkins, S Jordan Poyer, DE Jerry Hughes, LS Reid Ferguson and WR Andre Roberts.

Allen and Dawkins will be captains on offense, Edmunds, Hughes and Poyer on defense, and Ferguson and Roberts on special teams.

The captains are voted on by their teammates.